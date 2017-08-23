Back to School in Horry County: Everything you need to know

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday, August 23 is back to school day for students at Horry County Schools! Here's everything you need to know to be ready for the first day of school.

Your questions - We're streaming our entire WMBF News Today newscast on Facebook Live, and answering your questions live during the show! Watch and interact with our morning news team on Facebook Live here.

Weather - Here's Marla's First Alert Weather forecast:

It's back to school for Horry County students, but it still feels like summer. We'll see another afternoon of 90s on Wednesday with a heat index near 103°. Expect a few more scattered storms to last into the evening, gradually ending after sunset. We start to see big changes Thursday as a cold front arrives. This may bump up the coverage of the rain a bit throughout the day.

Behind the front, we finally tap into some cooler and less humid weather! Temperatures area-wide hold in the 80s throughout the weekend with low humidity. Rain chances look low for the weekend. Some models hint at a tropical low pressure well off our coast that could send some clouds and a few showers to the beaches at the beginning next week.

Check out Marla's Bus Stop Forecast each morning for the current conditions in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Traffic - Visit our traffic page for live alerts from the First Alert Traffic Tracker, and a map showing congestion and traffic incidents in Horry County.

Back to School Pics - Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school! Post them to our Facebook page, tweet them to @wmbfnews with the hashtag #backtoschool, email them to pics@wmbfnews.com, or upload them here. Make sure to include your child's name(s), their grade, and their school.

See a slideshow of pictures we've received so far here.

School Supplies - We have school supply lists for Horry County Schools here - make sure you have everything your children need before they step on the bus!

School Start/End Times - Here's the complete list of start and end times for Horry County Schools.

School Bus Finder - Make sure you know where your kid's school bus stop is, and the bus routes they'll be taking. See HCS' interactive school bus map here.

School Lunches - Here are the upcoming school lunches for Horry County elementary/primary Schools, middle schools, and high schools.

Back to School Coverage - Check our our Back to School page for complete coverage of all back to school topics, including HCS' decision to switch from SROs to security guards, which new schools will and won't be opening today, how many students in our area are vaccinated, and much more.

