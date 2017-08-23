Consider This: We're working to keep DirecTV viewers connected to our station

As viewers of WMBF News you know we are committed to providing you important news and information about issues that affect our neighborhoods and our communities…to provide life-saving weather warnings and to bring you your favorite NBC shows and live sports.

More people get their news from local broadcasters, than from the national cable channels.

In fact, the average newscast at a Raycom Media television station delivers nearly 8 times the audience of a national cable newscast.

Unfortunately, there’s a danger DirecTV is about to drop us – and break that critical link for many of our viewers.

We are currently working hard to make sure DirecTV customers continue to have access to WMBF without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system. We’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. And remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, at wmbfnews.com and we have free news and weather apps.

To find out more information and how you may be able to help, please click go to ourlocalcommitment.com.

