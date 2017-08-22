Rice talks First Amendment rights on social media during Facebook Live town hall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rep. Tom Rice talked social media access during a Facebook Live town hall with WMBF News on Tuesday.

The issue brought to the congressman was whether or not he and his staff have the right to block individuals on Facebook and other social media accounts.

Rice was asked if that's a violation of locals’ First Amendment rights.

“I don't think so,” he said. “Again, I use this as one more mechanism to communicate with my constituents. If somebody is being disruptive and they're affecting that communication negatively, then all I want to do is make it as efficient and clean as I can.”

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump back in July on behalf of people the president has blocked on Twitter.

The ACLU has filed lawsuits against governors in Maine, Kentucky and Maryland for blocking people on Facebook.

