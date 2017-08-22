Conway police search for man, woman wanted in armed robbery of liquor store

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a liquor store robbery that happened Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store off of Fourth Avenue at 6:46 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

Employees said a man walked in armed with a knife. He then reportedly fled the scene with a woman in a black 2012 Nissan vehicle with North Carolina tag number DDL9575, the release stated.

The two were last seen driving north on Fourth Avenue.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.