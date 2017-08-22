City accepts grant for Savannah's Playground upgrades

Downtown Florence is recruiting more retail businesses with their $50,000 incentive competition.More >>
Downtown Florence is recruiting more retail businesses with their $50,000 incentive competition.More >>
One of the most popular playground in the Grand Strand is getting an upgrade. The playground is only a little over a year old, but thanks to help from the state, some needed additions are now set to happen.More >>
One of the most popular playground in the Grand Strand is getting an upgrade. The playground is only a little over a year old, but thanks to help from the state, some needed additions are now set to happen.More >>
A McBee man was arrested Monday after a Darlington County deputy stopped to assist him with car trouble and allegedly found marijuana, a loaded handgun and several rounds inside the vehicle.More >>
A McBee man was arrested Monday after a Darlington County deputy stopped to assist him with car trouble and allegedly found marijuana, a loaded handgun and several rounds inside the vehicle.More >>
The Horry County School Board voted this summer to replace school resource officers employed by the Horry County Police Department with private armed security officers through U.S. Security Associates.More >>
The Horry County School Board voted this summer to replace school resource officers employed by the Horry County Police Department with private armed security officers through U.S. Security Associates.More >>
Tuition went up 3 percent. That equates to in-state students now paying an extra $162 per semester, while out-of-state students will pay an additional $376.More >>
Tuition went up 3 percent. That equates to in-state students now paying an extra $162 per semester, while out-of-state students will pay an additional $376.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.More >>
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>