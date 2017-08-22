Man arrested on drug, weapons charges after flagging down Darlington County deputy due to car trouble

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A McBee man was arrested Monday after a Darlington County deputy stopped to assist him with car trouble and allegedly found marijuana, a loaded handgun and several rounds inside the vehicle.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Dylan McLain, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

He remained in the Darlington County Detention Center Tuesday night under no bond.

On Monday afternoon, the suspect reportedly flagged the DCSO deputy down and complained of transmission trouble.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he allegedly smelled marijuana, the release stated.

Deputies reportedly located 22 grams of marijuana, a loaded .40-caliber handgun, 30 rounds, a scale and small plastic bags inside the vehicle, according to the release.

In 2009, McLain was convicted of second-degree burglary.

