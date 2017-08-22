Three charged in connection with Aug. 15 Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a Robeson County shooting that happened earlier this month.

According to Robeson County Sheriff’s Maj. Anthony Thompson, 34-year-old Crystal Chavis, 21-year-old Zachary Locklear and 19-year-old Savannah Quinn were each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The three are charged in connection with an Aug. 15 shooting off of N.C. 83 in Robeson County that led to one man being injured.

