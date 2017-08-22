Swimming prohibited in portion of beach in Myrtle Beach due to strong currents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A portion of the beach in Myrtle Beach has been closed to swimming due to strong currents, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A post on the MBPD’s Facebook page states the beach from 14th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South has been double red flagged because of the strong currents.

Those double red flags mean the water is closed to the public.

Myrtle Beach police are asking beachgoers to stay out of the ocean in that area until conditions return to normal.

