Marlboro County man dies from injuries sustained in Monday night shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Marlboro County man died Tuesday morning after being shot outside of a convenience store Monday night in the McColl community, according to county coroner Tim Brown.

Brown said the victim is 30-year-old Alonzo Lampkin, who died at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday at McLeod Hospital. He added the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the coroner, the victim was found on Main Street in McColl.

There was no immediate information regarding possible suspects in the case.

