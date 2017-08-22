Myrtle Beach barbershop makes sure children look their best before school starts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One Myrtle Beach barbershop was busy on Monday getting students ready to go back to school.

Cuttin' Up Barbershop helped dozens of families have a little fun and look good just before classes resume.

At their back to school bash, they gave away about 200 backpacks with school supplies. The kids also enjoyed games, free hot dogs and hamburgers, and they got to visit with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

The barbers were also extremely busy on Monday, providing free haircuts.

They say the event was about giving back and making sure the children feel good about themselves when they hit the books this school year.

“With the help of the community, we can give back to the children in the community, stop some of this violence, show them they're loved, they're appreciated and we want them to have a good time in school while they're learning,” said barber Dee Young.

This is the third year the barbershop has sponsored the event, which has grown. Young said they plan to have the event again next year, on the Monday before the first day of school.

