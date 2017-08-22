Two employees killed during bank robbery in Conway Monday identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway.

The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Both were employees of the bank. The investigation is on-going.

A visitation for Skeen has been scheduled for Thursday, August 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor. Services are scheduled for the following day. More information can be found on Skeen's obituary here. Obituary and funeral information for Major was not immediately available.

Terry Massey, who works nearby, described herself as in shock over what happened on Monday.

"Just disbelief," Massey said. "How somebody could go in there and hurt innocent people?"

Charles Clinton, who was staying at nearby inn, noted the focus of the day was supposed to be on the solar eclipse, and not tragedy.

"That's crazy. I was like, 'What in the world?' Clinton said. "I was walking past the bank and I was like, 'That's crazy. Supposed to be a fun, happy day, but it turned out like this."'

A person of interest in the robbery has been identified by Conway Police as 32-year-old Brandon Michael Council.

