'They were wives and they were mothers:' Friends come together to pray, remember two killed in Conway bank robbery

Rep. Tom Rice talked social media access during a Facebook Live town hall with WMBF News on Tuesday.More >>
Conway police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a liquor store robbery that happened Tuesday night.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Downtown Florence is recruiting more retail businesses with their $50,000 incentive competition.More >>
One of the most popular playground in the Grand Strand is getting an upgrade. The playground is only a little over a year old, but thanks to help from the state, some needed additions are now set to happen.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Since you've already shared your eclipse photos here, you're probably asking yourself this, "What do I do with my eclipse glasses?"More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
