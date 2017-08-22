'They were wives and they were mothers:' Friends come together to pray, remember two killed in Conway bank robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Friends came out to pray Tuesday, just one day after two women were killed during a Conway bank robbery. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A group of friends gathered Tuesday at the scene of a deadly bank robbery in Conway to remember two friends who lives were tragically taken on Monday.

The two women who died during an armed robbery at CresCom Bank were identified as Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Both were employees of the bank. The investigation is on-going.

“These women were not just workers at CresCom Bank, they were wives and they were mothers and they had children,” said friend Jeannie Smith.

Skeen was a branch manager at CresCom. According to friends, the mother of two would often donate clothes to the Coastline Women’s Shelter.

A visitation for Skeen has been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor. Services are scheduled for the following day. More information can be found on Skeen's obituary here. Obituary and funeral information for Major was not immediately available.

Friends described Major, a mother, as kind-hearted.

“She’s just so friendly and always took time to ask me about myself,” said friend Kathryn Barnhill.

According to April Martin, Major was going to knit her a pair of socks.

"She was just a good Christian girl," Martin said.

Those who were touched by the women gathered in the parking lot of CresCom Bank to say a prayer on Tuesday.

“We just woke up this morning with such a burden in our heart that we needed to come together as believers and pray over this tragic event that happened here yesterday,” said Smith.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy released a statement Tuesday night extending condolences to Sheen’s and Majors’s families.

“These women contributed to our community with a vital service, but more importantly, did so with rich regard and gentleness towards all they served,” Blain-Bellamy said. “I was blessed to know these remarkable women, and enjoyed their company weekly. I always left their place of business with added reason to smile and appreciate humankind. We all grieve that Conway has lost two very special friends.”

The mayor added that the city of Conway is “committed” to bringing those responsible to justice.

A person of interest in the robbery has been identified by Conway Police as 32-year-old Brandon Michael Council. Workers at a nearby Hardee's said they recognized Council and they believed he was staying at the Holiday Inn across the street. Anyone with information is asked to call Conway Police.

“It’s just so sad that someone can come in here and be so evil and cruel to two of these good ladies who did not deserve for their lives to be taken this way,” said Martin.

