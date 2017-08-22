Police release images of person of interest in Conway Bank robbery, murder of 2 employees

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead.

Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He may have changed his hairstyle, and Conway Police have released pictures of him with both long and short hair.

Below are more details from a Conway Police news release:

Conway, SC (August 22nd, 2017) – On Monday August 21st, 2017 at approximately 1:16pm Officers of the Conway Police Department responded to a bank alarm at Cres Com Bank located at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue in Conway, SC. When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank that had died from injuries sustained during the robbery. The suspect then fled this location in one of the victim’s car. The victims car is a white 4-door Chrysler 200 with SC tags IZM457. The vehicle has tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that stats “River Life”. The suspect in the murders was described as a black male with long braided hair.

We do have a person of interest we are asking for your assistance in locating for questioning. This person is wanted for a separate bank robbery in Wilson, North Carolina on August 10th, 2017. We have reason to believe he may have been in the Conway area and are following up leads at this time. The person of interest is Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson NC and he is to be considered armed and dangerous. Brandon Council could possibly change his hairstyle and we have included a picture of him with long hair and short hair

Anyone with any information on these murders or the location of Brandon Council is asked to contact law enforcement immediately and do not approach Council. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)

