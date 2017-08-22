UPDATE: Man identified after being pulled from Sampit River

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A body was pulled from the Sampit River in Georgetown Tuesday morning.

According to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies are investigating after making the discovery near Woodland Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

EMS crews took the man to the hospital. Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson identified the man as Grady Cooper. The case is still pending.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.