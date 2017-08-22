Man found unresponsive in Sampit River - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Man found unresponsive in Sampit River

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A man was found unresponsive in the Sampit River in Georgetown Tuesday morning.

According to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies are investigating after making the discovery near Woodland Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

EMS crews took the man to the hospital.

