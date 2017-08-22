Convenience store shoplifting suspect caught on surveillance vid - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Convenience store shoplifting suspect caught on surveillance video

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect. (Source: GCSO) The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to a GCSO Facebook post, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an incident at 51 Express in Browns Ferry, located at 7359 Browns Ferry Road.

Call GCSO at 843-546-5102 with information.

