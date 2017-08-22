2 arrested in Murrells Inlet on assault charges

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Monday night on assault charges.

According to Jason Lesley with GCSO, Jason Falconer, 42, of Staten Island, NY and Brian Falconer, 40, Taunton, MA were arrested after being involved in a fight with other people at Bubba’s Love Shack. The fight happened around 11:30 p.m.

Jason Falconer was charged with assault and Brian Falconer was charged with second-degree assault and battery.

More charges are expected.

