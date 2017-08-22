Florence County Museum to introduce new exhibition

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Museum’s Water Gallery will add a new exhibition from artist Adrian Rhodes Tuesday.

According to a museum news release, the exhibit will run through Sept. 22 and attendees will have the chance to meet Rhodes in the Waters Building Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The gallery is located at 135 South Dargan Street.

The exhibition is a collection of several years of Rhodes’ work consisting of mixed media, paper cuts, collage, linocuts and lithography. The title work is a mixed media installation called Andromeda Falling. Included will be a series of 12 paper works called Skycharts and demonstrated will be Rhodes’ use of charting, navigation, DNA and hive imagery.

"[The work reflects] on our sense of nostalgia and the yearning associated with generational memory,” said Adrian Rhodes. “Printmaking is the core of my process, allowing for the swift installation of recurring imagery and personal iconography into the work. Sky maps of constellations, navigational charts and the matriarchal structure of bee colonies reference connections between mothers and daughters. DNA structures and printmaking processes examine issues of inheritance. Sky charts represent a primal force- the vastness of the universe - paired with the complexity of bee society to comment on the way maternal bonds can be both fierce and fraught, a complex connection that pulls against chaotic forces in an attempt to align itself in an organic balance."

Rhodes aims to highlight generational memory and prompt us to contemplate how previous generations define, map and influence our past and future.

Rhodes is a South Carolina native and is an artist-in-residence with Black Creeks Arts Council in Hartsville. The Waters Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

