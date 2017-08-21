Golfers head to Pawleys Island golf course for unique eclipse experience

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A round of golf isn't out of the ordinary in the middle of August - especially along the Grand Strand - but it made for a unique way to take in Monday’s solar eclipse.

Golfers and spectators were both over the moon in excitement for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at Pawleys Plantation.

Deanna Davis stayed up-to-date with her extended family from other areas of the eclipse’s path.

“They’ve hyped it up a lot, which it was well worth it,” Davis said. “It was really a cool experience, and just to hear. I have family in Columbia, I have some in Colorado. So they were kind of calling throughout the day, telling me what was going on in their area. So it was something we could share with our whole family, so it was neat.”

