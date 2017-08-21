Myrtle Beach visitors enjoy the views, reflect on not-so-stellar weather

Lights came on from hotels and the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel as totality approached. (Source: Meredith Helline)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beaches in Myrtle Beach didn't reach capacity like most south strand beaches, but they were full.

Thousands flocked to the sand for an enjoyable day to view Monday's solar eclipse.

Lack's Beach Service, the Myrtle Beach lifeguarding service, took extra precautions Monday.

Libor Jedlicka works for Lack's Beach Service and said he'd spoken with the National Weather Service every day for the last five days to prepare for any weather scenario.

According to Jedlicka, the NWS told him the solar eclipse would not effect rip tides. However, the current new moon is.

"We're in a full moon these days, so it brings high risk of rip currents. So we stay in the red flag all day, high risk of rip currents. So we try to educate the public in the early morning that the rip currents are very dangerous. We had a bad rip current day yesterday," Jedlicka said.

Lifeguards ended up banning ocean swimming from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Monday for safety reasons. All lifeguards and supervisors worked Wednesday, Jedlicka said.

While the beaches were packed with sunbathers, the pier was packed with fishermen. Gary Justice is visiting from North Carolina. He said he caught a bunch of fish before the eclipse began around 1 p.m.

"It was good until about an hour and a half ago. I mean, now it's no good," Justice said.

Other fisherman said they were having similar luck.

People on the Second Avenue Pier said the cloud's obstruction was disappointing, they but enjoyed looking at Myrtle Beach light up as totality happened.

"Came out here for the eclipse, and I feel kind of down how the weather came out to be. We came out to see something amazing and it just got covered up by all these clouds. It was kind of ridiculous. But I mean, but at least we got the pleasure of seeing... at least being a part of it out here," visitor Sarai Consuegra said.

