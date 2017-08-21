North Myrtle Beach High School won't open for students on first day of school

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction issues will prevent North Myrtle Beach High School from opening for students on the first day of class on Wednesday.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, North Myrtle Beach High is expected to open for students on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Students and parents will receive additional updates should further adjustments need to be made.

All other North Myrtle Beach and Horry County schools will open for students on Wednesday as planned.

