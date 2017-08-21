Moped driver suffers medical episode after leading Horry County police on chase

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police were still on the scene of Enterprise Road following a moped chase Monday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A moped operator suffered a medical episode Monday afternoon following his arrest by Horry County police for allegedly leading police on a chase.

According to officials with the Horry County Police Department, the moped operator reportedly ran a traffic light on Socastee Boulevard, leading law enforcement to pursue the person.

Around Joseph Road and Enterprise Road, the person ditched the moped and took off on foot. A brief foot chase ensued before the man was quickly apprehended, according to HCPD officials.

While the suspect was in custody, he reportedly suffered a medical episode and was taken to the hospital.

According to a WMBF News crew, police were still on the scene near Enterprise Road and Downybrook Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

