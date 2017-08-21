Moped driver suffers medical episode after leading Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Moped driver suffers medical episode after leading Horry County police on chase

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police were still on the scene of Enterprise Road following a moped chase Monday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News) Police were still on the scene of Enterprise Road following a moped chase Monday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A moped operator suffered a medical episode Monday afternoon following his arrest by Horry County police for allegedly leading police on a chase.

According to officials with the Horry County Police Department, the moped operator reportedly ran a traffic light on Socastee Boulevard, leading law enforcement to pursue the person.

Around Joseph Road and Enterprise Road, the person ditched the moped and took off on foot. A brief foot chase ensued before the man was quickly apprehended, according to HCPD officials.

While the suspect was in custody, he reportedly suffered a medical episode and was taken to the hospital.

According to a WMBF News crew, police were still on the scene near Enterprise Road and Downybrook Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

