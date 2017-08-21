TRAFFIC ALERT: Post-eclipse slowdown on U.S. 17 northbound between Georgetown, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Traffic congestion in Georgetown County is making for slow-moving vehicles on the northbound side of the U.S. 17 Bypass Monday afternoon.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up on U.S. 17 North between Marina Drive in Georgetown and less than a mile south of the U.S. 17 Business route in Murrells Inlet.

The average speed is 10 mph, according to the SCDOT. The distance of the congestion is 13 miles.

