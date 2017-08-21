Solar eclipse makes it away across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Great American Eclipse made its way across the Grand Strand and the country on Monday afternoon, bringing with it a sense of awe and wonder for millions.

Clouds diminished the view for some across the Grand Strand, but that didn’t stop thousands from gathering everywhere from Little River to Georgetown to view the eclipse.

For those who missed it, view video of the eclipse here.

