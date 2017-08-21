Police: Two employees killed in Conway bank robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for this suspect, wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Conway. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two employees were killed during an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a CresCom Bank location in Conway, according to Conway police.

Conway Police Lt. Selena Small said the robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. Monday at the branch located in the 1200 block of 16th Avenue in Conway.

According to Small, the suspect may have left in a white Chrysler, with a license plate number IZM457 and tinted windows.

Agents with the FBI have been called in to assist with the investigation, along with other agencies.

