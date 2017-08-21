'How could somebody go in there and hurt innocent people?' Community reacts to Conway bank robbery that left two dead

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for this suspect, wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Conway. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two employees were killed during an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a CresCom Bank location in Conway, according to Conway police.

Conway Police Lt. Selena Small said the robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. Monday at the branch located in the 1200 block of 16th Avenue in Conway.

According to Small, the suspect may have left in a white Chrysler, with a license plate number IZM457 and tinted windows.

Agents with the FBI have been called in to assist with the investigation, along with other agencies.

Terry Massey, who works nearby, described herself as in shock over what happened on Monday.

"Just disbelief," Massey said. "How somebody could go in there and hurt innocent people?"

Charles Clinton, who was staying at nearby inn, noted the focus of the day was supposed to be on the solar eclipse, and not tragedy.

"That's crazy. I was like, 'What in the world?' Clinton said. "I was walking past the bank and I was like, 'That's crazy. Supposed to be a fun, happy day, but it turned out like this."'

The Brandon Agency released a statement on behalf of CresCom Bank on Monday evening:

Today, shortly after 1:20 p.m., we learned that two CresCom team members were fatally wounded in a robbery of our Conway branch located at 1230 16th Ave. Everyone in our company is heartbroken about this tragedy and we are devastated for the victims and their families. We are actively cooperating with the authorities investigating this unthinkable crime. We will release further information as it becomes available and we are able to share in the coming days. Please join with all of us in praying for the victim’s families.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.