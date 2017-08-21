Conway police seek suspect in armed bank robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for this suspect, wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in Conway. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.

Small added the robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. Monday at the branch located in the 1200 block of 16th Avenue in Conway.

According to Small, the suspect may have left in a white Chrysler, with a license plate number IZM457 and tinted windows

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.