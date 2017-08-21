Conway police seek suspect in armed bank robbery

Traffic congestion in Georgetown County is making for slow-moving vehicles on the northbound side of the U.S. 17 Bypass Monday afternoon.More >>
Viewers across the Grand Strand snagged photos of a once-in-a-lifetime event on Monday when the total solar eclipse made its way across the country.More >>
Watch our complete coverage of the 2017 Great American Eclipse here.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
The Great American Eclipse made its way across the Grand Strand and the country on Monday afternoon, bringing with it a sense of awe and wonder for millions.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Mike VII has officially been chosen. Dr. David Baker with the LSU Vet School confirmed "Harvey" is the new Mike the Tiger.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
A Houston man has been arrested after being accused by authorities of trying to damage or destroy a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosives.More >>
The Greenville Health System is welcoming babies into the world on a particularly special day.More >>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.More >>
