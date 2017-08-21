Conway police respond to bank robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway police respond to bank robbery

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.

Small added the robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

No other information was immediately available.

