One person dead following reported shooting in Myrtle Beach, foul play not suspected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. that claimed the life of one person.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby, officers were dispatched to Pinegroves Townhomes on Pinegrove Drive regarding a male that was shot.

That man was pronounced deceased on the scene, Crosby said.

A preliminary investigation has led investigators to believe foul play was not involved, according to Crosby. The name of the victim has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

