One person dead following reported shooting in Myrtle Beach, foul play not suspected

Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. that claimed the life of one person.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. that claimed the life of one person.More >>
A child has drowned in a pool in Hartsville, confirm Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. WMBF News is working to learn more information.More >>
A child has drowned in a pool in Hartsville, confirm Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. WMBF News is working to learn more information.More >>
Lifeguards will prohibit swimming in the ocean for an hour Monday afternoon as the solar eclipse makes its way through the Grand Strand.More >>
Lifeguards will prohibit swimming in the ocean for an hour Monday afternoon as the solar eclipse makes its way through the Grand Strand.More >>
A Coastal Carolina University student is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car while walking across 544 this weekend.More >>
A Coastal Carolina University student is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car while walking across 544 this weekend.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A 2-month-old baby believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
A 2-month-old baby believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>