Ocean swimming prohibited on Myrtle Beach beaches for one hour during eclipse

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Lifeguards will prohibit swimming in the ocean for an hour Monday afternoon as the solar eclipse makes its way through the Grand Strand.

According to information from Lack’s Beach Service, ocean swimming will cease starting at 2:15 p.m. and run through 3:15 p.m. in the city of Myrtle Beach.

Beach service officials will put up double red flags and keep everyone out of the water for that hour, according to Lack’s officials.

