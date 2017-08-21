TRAFFIC: Congestion reported on Hwy. 17 as eclipse draws near

SCDOT map showing congestion on US 17 and US 17 Bypass as of 11:55 a.m. (Source: SCDOT)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -Traffic congestion is being reported on several spots along Highway 17 and Highway 17 Bypass from Surfside Beach to Georgetown as the total solar eclipse draws nearer.

An alert from the South Carolina Department of Transportation states that US 17 southbound between the Garden City Connector and Indigo Club Drive is down to an average speed of just 7 miles per hour, for a length of about 9 miles.

Congestion is also being reported on US 17 southbound between 4.9 and 8.7 miles south of the US 17 Business Route in Murrells Inlet, with the average speed at 21 miles per hour, according to SCDOT.

Below is a update from the South Carolina Department of Transportation with the latest on traffic conditions across the state:

SCDOT Eclipse 11:30 Update

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continues to monitor traffic conditions via our Traffic Management Center located in Columbia reviewing both speed and congestion information. Our State Highway Emergency Patrol units are servicing all of I-26 along with supplemental maintenance units. We are partnering with DPS in these efforts.

Traffic Conditions

Rest Areas on I-95 near Santee and I-26 in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties have been closed in both directions due to overflow capacity resulting from Eclipse traffic.

Interstate traffic volumes are increasing; however, speeds are registering at normal levels.

I-85 southbound heading into Greenville and I-77 southbound from Rock Hill are experiencing heavier than normal congestion.

No major traffic incidents are reported at this time on the interstates.

The motoring public can use our 511 application to monitor real time traffic conditions. Motorists are reminded to not stop in the roadway or park on the roadway shoulders.

