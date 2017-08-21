TRAFFIC: Congestion reported on Hwy. 17 as eclipse draws near

A Coastal Carolina University student is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car while walking across 544 this weekend.More >>
Our live online coverage of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse begins at 1 p.m. with a livestream of the eclipse from Georgetown and other parts of the country. Watch it live here.More >>
Monday, August 21, 2017, is the big day – the Great American Eclipse, a total eclipse of the sun, will take place in our area this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know, including the latest on weather, traffic, eclipse glasses, where and when to watch, and more.More >>
Traffic congestion is being reported on several spots along Highway 17 and Highway 17 Bypass from Surfside Beach to Georgetown as the total solar eclipse draws nearer. An alert from the South Carolina Department of Transportation states that US 17 southbound between the Garden City Connector and Indigo Club Drive is down to an average speed of just 7 miles per hour, for a length of about 9 miles.More >>
Ken’s Corner convenience store in Florence sold a $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket Sunday.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.More >>
