$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Florence

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Ken's Corner convenience store in Florence sold a $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket Sunday. (Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Ken’s Corner convenience store in Florence sold a $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket Sunday.

According to a South Carolina lottery news release, the ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize and was multiplied when a three was drawn.

The rest of the numbers drawn were seven, nine, 12, 27 and 33. Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. More than 4,500 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 to $300,000.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are one in 1,606,214.

Proceeds are spent of state funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

