WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our live online coverage of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse begins at 1 p.m. with a livestream of the eclipse from Georgetown and other parts of the country.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the live coverage beginning at 1 p.m.

Our solar eclipse special begins on air and online at 2 p.m., and will feature live team coverage of the eclipse from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Find the latest information you need to know here, and visit our Solar Eclipse 2017 page for more insight, videos, and a tool from NASA that allows you to know exactly what the eclipse will look like from your backyard.

Stay tuned to WMBF News at 4 p.m. and online for video of the eclipse and more coverage of traffic and other issues after the eclipse is over.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU working to improve pedestrian safety after student hit on Highway 544

    CCU working to improve pedestrian safety after student hit on Highway 544

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:37:20 GMT
    A Coastal Carolina University student is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car while walking across 544 this weekend. (Source: WMBF News)A Coastal Carolina University student is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car while walking across 544 this weekend. (Source: WMBF News)

    A Coastal Carolina University student is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car while walking across 544 this weekend. 

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car while walking across 544 this weekend. 

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

    WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:03:47 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Our live online coverage of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse begins at 1 p.m. with a livestream of the eclipse from Georgetown and other parts of the country. Watch it live here.

    More >>

    Our live online coverage of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse begins at 1 p.m. with a livestream of the eclipse from Georgetown and other parts of the country. Watch it live here.

    More >>

  • Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know

    Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-08-21 15:57:28 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Monday, August 21, 2017, is the big day – the Great American Eclipse, a total eclipse of the sun, will take place in our area this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know, including the latest on weather, traffic, eclipse glasses, where and when to watch, and more.

    More >>

    Monday, August 21, 2017, is the big day – the Great American Eclipse, a total eclipse of the sun, will take place in our area this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know, including the latest on weather, traffic, eclipse glasses, where and when to watch, and more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly