WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our live online coverage of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse begins at 1 p.m. with a livestream of the eclipse from Georgetown and other parts of the country.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the live coverage beginning at 1 p.m.

Our solar eclipse special begins on air and online at 2 p.m., and will feature live team coverage of the eclipse from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Find the latest information you need to know here, and visit our Solar Eclipse 2017 page for more insight, videos, and a tool from NASA that allows you to know exactly what the eclipse will look like from your backyard.

Stay tuned to WMBF News at 4 p.m. and online for video of the eclipse and more coverage of traffic and other issues after the eclipse is over.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.