Child drowns in pool in Hartsville, sheriff's office confirms

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A child has drowned in a pool in Hartsville, confirm Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

WMBF News is working to learn more information.

