Powerball jackpot reaches $650M, second-largest in history

There was no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone stands to win $650 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever. (Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – There was no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone stands to win $650 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever Wednesday.

According to a news release from the South Carolina lottery, the winner would receive a payout of $411 million. The odds of winning are one in 293 million.

The education lottery urges you to play responsibly by safeguarding your prize by signing the back of your ticket.

More than 70,000 players in SC won prizes from $4 to $2 million in Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow as the drawing nears, accompanied by strong ticket sales.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is the largest since Jan. 2016’s $1.5 billion jackpot. Tickets cost $2 and must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 drawing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.