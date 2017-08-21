City of Georgetown recommends eclipse viewers do not use their glasses

If you have the glasses pictured here, the City of Georgetown recommends that you do not use them. (Source: City of Georegown Facebook page)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The City of Georgetown is recommending eclipse viewers do not use eclipse glasses distributed by them, as their vendor for the glasses has not tested them and cannot confirm that they are safe to use.

The City of Georgetown posted to Facebook that they received the following email form the vendor for the city’s custom eclipse glasses this morning:

"Due to the recent media frenzy regarding suppliers of Eclipse Glasses we would like to advise you. Like any good online distributor we use only trusted suppliers that have either good history with ourselves, or have been recommended via our trade association. These rules were adhered to when supplying the custom Eclipse Glasses. After recent discussions with our supply chain they have confirmed that the goods meet their standards. However, due to issues with the product’s certification, we have decided that we would like to carry out our own tests to give our customers extra peace of mind. Unfortunately due to the time-span we are now unable to carry out these tests before the eclipse this coming Monday. Therefore we recommend that customers do not use the glasses and make contact with our team to arrange a full refund."

The city’s Facebook post continues:

"Therefore, the City urges all persons who picked up glasses (pictured below) from City Hall, Fire Station 1 and the Police Department, to adhere to the email above. The City did its due diligence by verifying with the vendor that the glasses did “hold ISO certification and so are completely safe to use” in a July 24th, 2017 correspondence prior to purchasing them. The City has a very small quantity of glasses from another vendor that can be picked up at City Hall this morning. The City sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience that this vendor has caused at this late hour and wants to ensure the safety of its employees, citizens and visitors."

Here's how to make sure your eclipse glasses are properly certified to protect your eyes from the sun.

