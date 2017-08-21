Don't toss those eclipse glasses - donate them to students in South America and Asia

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – So what do you do with those eclipse glasses after the eclipse is over?

Don’t throw them out! A group called Astronomers Without Borders has announced a program to collect eclipse glasses to be send to schools in South America and Asia for when eclipses cross those continents in 2019.

Information on how to donate your glasses to this program will be made available on the Astronomers Without Borders Facebook page soon.

