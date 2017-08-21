Don't toss those eclipse glasses - donate them to students in South America and Asia

Monday, August 21, 2017, is the big day – the Great American Eclipse, a total eclipse of the sun, will take place in our area this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know, including the latest on weather, traffic, eclipse glasses, where and when to watch, and more.More >>
Monday, August 21, 2017, is the big day – the Great American Eclipse, a total eclipse of the sun, will take place in our area this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know, including the latest on weather, traffic, eclipse glasses, where and when to watch, and more.More >>
A Conway lawyer has filed paperwork for a class action lawsuit against Santee Cooper and the South Carolina Public Service Authority, alleging the utility raised the rates on over 160,000 retail customers and spent over $362 million on a coal power plant from a Chinese "kit" in the Pee Dee area that remains unused.More >>
A Conway lawyer has filed paperwork for a class action lawsuit against Santee Cooper and the South Carolina Public Service Authority, alleging the utility raised the rates on over 160,000 retail customers and spent over $362 million on a coal power plant from a Chinese "kit" in the Pee Dee area that remains unused.More >>
The sky is not the only thing that could blackout during the eclipse. Cell providers are reporting that a connection jam is possible during Monday’s event. The eclipse itself will not affect cell service, but tech experts explain thousands of people attempting to share their excitement online could severely degrade your cell phone connection.More >>
The sky is not the only thing that could blackout during the eclipse. Cell providers are reporting that a connection jam is possible during Monday’s event. The eclipse itself will not affect cell service, but tech experts explain thousands of people attempting to share their excitement online could severely degrade your cell phone connection.More >>
The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to the 76 Diesel on West Highway 76 for a car fire.More >>
The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to the 76 Diesel on West Highway 76 for a car fire.More >>
At least one person was injured when a car flipped on US 17 in Pawleys Island Monday morning.More >>
At least one person was injured when a car flipped on US 17 in Pawleys Island Monday morning.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Yes, you can get buried in Eleanor Rigby's grave.More >>
Yes, you can get buried in Eleanor Rigby's grave.More >>
Millions of eclipse watchers are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun Monday.More >>
Millions of eclipse watchers are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun Monday.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.More >>