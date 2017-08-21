Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know

Monday, August 21, 2017, is the big day – the Great American Eclipse, a total eclipse of the sun, will take place in our area this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know, including the latest on weather, traffic, eclipse glasses, where and when to watch, and more.More >>
Monday, August 21, 2017, is the big day – the Great American Eclipse, a total eclipse of the sun, will take place in our area this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know, including the latest on weather, traffic, eclipse glasses, where and when to watch, and more.More >>
The sky is not the only thing that could blackout during the eclipse. Cell providers are reporting that a connection jam is possible during Monday’s event. The eclipse itself will not affect cell service, but tech experts explain thousands of people attempting to share their excitement online could severely degrade your cell phone connection.More >>
The sky is not the only thing that could blackout during the eclipse. Cell providers are reporting that a connection jam is possible during Monday’s event. The eclipse itself will not affect cell service, but tech experts explain thousands of people attempting to share their excitement online could severely degrade your cell phone connection.More >>
The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to the 76 Diesel on West Highway 76 for a car fire.More >>
The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to the 76 Diesel on West Highway 76 for a car fire.More >>
At least one person was injured when a car flipped on US 17 in Pawleys Island Monday morning.More >>
At least one person was injured when a car flipped on US 17 in Pawleys Island Monday morning.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number has been restored.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number has been restored.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
A 16-year-old high school student is dead and three Auburn residents have been arrested after what appears to be a drug rip-off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida.More >>
A 16-year-old high school student is dead and three Auburn residents have been arrested after what appears to be a drug rip-off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>