Crews knock down car fire in Marion County

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to the 76 Diesel on West Highway 76 for a car fire. (Source: WMBF News)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion Rural Fire Department responded to the 76 Diesel on West Highway 76 for a car fire.

According to an MRFD Facebook post, a pickup truck caught fire just after 2 a.m. Crews knocked the fire down quickly.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

