Car flips on US 17 in Pawleys Island, blocks roadway

At least one person was injured when a car flipped on US 17 in Pawleys Island Monday morning.More >>
At least one person was injured when a car flipped on US 17 in Pawleys Island Monday morning.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number has been restored.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number has been restored.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire at the Best Western at the 1600 Block of S. Ocean Blvd. Sunday afternoon. The call came in around 5:00 for the smell of smoke on the 6th floor. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in the kitchen of a unit of the 6th floor that had been extinguished by sprinklers.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire at the Best Western at the 1600 Block of S. Ocean Blvd. Sunday afternoon. The call came in around 5:00 for the smell of smoke on the 6th floor. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in the kitchen of a unit of the 6th floor that had been extinguished by sprinklers.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a vehicle collision at 3917 Marsden Road. According to a tweet from HCFR, it is possible a child has been ejected.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a vehicle collision at 3917 Marsden Road. According to a tweet from HCFR, it is possible a child has been ejected.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a call for a swimmer in distress at 7th Avenue N Sunday afternoon. The victim was not transported to a hospital. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, they have received about 10 calls for distressed swimmers today, which led them to issue a no swimming advisory for all of Myrtle Beach. The double red flag advisory is in place, meaning the water is closed to the public. MBFR says calls are likely due ...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a call for a swimmer in distress at 7th Avenue N Sunday afternoon. The victim was not transported to a hospital. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, they have received about 10 calls for distressed swimmers today, which led them to issue a no swimming advisory for all of Myrtle Beach. The double red flag advisory is in place, meaning the water is closed to the public. MBFR says calls are likely due ...More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>