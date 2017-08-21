Car flips on US 17 in Pawleys Island, blocks roadway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Car flips on US 17 in Pawleys Island, blocks roadway

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – At least one person was injured when a car flipped on US 17 in Pawleys Island Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened at 3:16 a.m. near Hog Heaven at 7147 Ocean Highway and blocked the roadway.

