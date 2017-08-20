Kitchen fire at North Myrtle Best Western extinguished by sprinklers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire at the Best Western at the 1600 Block of S. Ocean Blvd. Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 5:00 for the smell of smoke on the 6th floor. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in the kitchen of a unit of the 6th floor that had been extinguished by sprinklers.

Power was cut off in 12 units due to water runoff. Once power was restored, the building was turned back over to the building manager to begin restoration.

