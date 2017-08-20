UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after accident on Marsden Road in Aynor; no ejection

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle collision at 3917 Marsden Road in Aynor Sunday afternoon.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital, no word on their condition just yet.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE on 3917 MARSDEN RD crash. No ejection. 2 patients being transported — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 20, 2017

