UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff's non-emergency telephone number restored

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number has been restored.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire at the Best Western at the 1600 Block of S. Ocean Blvd. Sunday afternoon. The call came in around 5:00 for the smell of smoke on the 6th floor. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in the kitchen of a unit of the 6th floor that had been extinguished by sprinklers.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a vehicle collision at 3917 Marsden Road. According to a tweet from HCFR, it is possible a child has been ejected.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a call for a swimmer in distress at 7th Avenue N Sunday afternoon. The victim was not transported to a hospital. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, they have received about 10 calls for distressed swimmers today, which led them to issue a no swimming advisory for all of Myrtle Beach. The double red flag advisory is in place, meaning the water is closed to the public. MBFR says calls are likely due ...More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is responding to multiple possible drowning victims at the Sea Mist Hotel. According to Lt. John Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, one person has been transported to a nearby hospital, and others are being evaluated. There is no additional information on the number of victims, or the status of the person transported.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A 16-year-old high school student is dead and three Auburn residents have been arrested after what appears to be a drug rip-off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida.More >>
