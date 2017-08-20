UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff's non-emergency telephone numb - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff's non-emergency telephone number restored

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook) (Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number is back in service after being temporarily out of service Sunday, according to Jason Lesley with GCSO.

You can now call the normal non-emergency line at 843-546-5102.

There was no interruption to emergency 911 calls. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly