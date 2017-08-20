Georgetown County Sheriff's non-emergency telephone number temporarily out of service

Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a vehicle collision at 3917 Marsden Road. According to a tweet from HCFR, it is possible a child has been ejected.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a call for a swimmer in distress at 7th Avenue N Sunday afternoon. The victim was not transported to a hospital. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, they have received about 10 calls for distressed swimmers today, which led them to issue a no swimming advisory for all of Myrtle Beach. The double red flag advisory is in place, meaning the water is closed to the public. MBFR says calls are likely due ...More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number is temporarily out of service, according to Jason Lesley with the GCSO. Non-emergency calls can be made to 843-546-5101 until further notice. Calls to the normal phone number will ring, but they cannot be answered. They are working to resolve the issue. There is no interruption to emergency 911 calls.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is responding to multiple possible drowning victims at the Sea Mist Hotel. According to Lt. John Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, one person has been transported to a nearby hospital, and others are being evaluated. There is no additional information on the number of victims, or the status of the person transported.More >>
The Horry County Police Department needs your help finding the person who stole rims from a car dealership in Little River. According to a post on HCPD Facebook Page, the suspect drove a black Cadillac Escalade to Jud Kuhn Chevrolet in Little River on August 13. The suspect stole 22 inch rims for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-915-8477.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
