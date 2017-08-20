Georgetown County Sheriff's non-emergency telephone number temporarily out of service

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number is temporarily out of service, according to Jason Lesley with GCSO.

Non-emergency calls can be made to 843-546-5101 until further notice.

Calls to the normal phone number will ring, but they cannot be answered. They are working to resolve the issue.

There is no interruption to emergency 911 calls.

