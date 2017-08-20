Rescue crews have received 10 separate calls for distressed swimmers; no swimming advisory issued for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a call for a swimmer in distress at 7th Avenue N Sunday afternoon. The victim was not transported to a hospital.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, they have received about 10 calls for distressed swimmers today, which led them to issue a no swimming advisory for all of Myrtle Beach.

The double red flag advisory is in place, meaning the water is closed to the public.

MBFR says calls are likely due to a strong current and changing tides.

Stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.