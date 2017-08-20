UPDATE: Crews rescue two distressed swimmers in front of Sea Mist resort; one transported to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to multiple possible drowning victims near the Sea Mist Hotel Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, one person was transported to a nearby hospital, and one person was evaluated, but not transported.

There is no additional information on the status of the person transported.

Witnesses reported seeing two people rescued from the ocean.

Stick with us as we work to learn more information.

