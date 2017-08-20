UPDATE: Crews rescue two distressed swimmers in front of Sea Mist resort; one transported to hospital

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number is temporarily out of service, according to Jason Lesley with the GCSO. Non-emergency calls can be made to 843-546-5101 until further notice. Calls to the normal phone number will ring, but they cannot be answered. They are working to resolve the issue. There is no interruption to emergency 911 calls.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number is temporarily out of service, according to Jason Lesley with the GCSO. Non-emergency calls can be made to 843-546-5101 until further notice. Calls to the normal phone number will ring, but they cannot be answered. They are working to resolve the issue. There is no interruption to emergency 911 calls.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is responding to multiple possible drowning victims at the Sea Mist Hotel. According to Lt. John Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, one person has been transported to a nearby hospital, and others are being evaluated. There is no additional information on the number of victims, or the status of the person transported.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is responding to multiple possible drowning victims at the Sea Mist Hotel. According to Lt. John Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, one person has been transported to a nearby hospital, and others are being evaluated. There is no additional information on the number of victims, or the status of the person transported.More >>
The Horry County Police Department needs your help finding the person who stole rims from a car dealership in Little River. According to a post on HCPD Facebook Page, the suspect drove a black Cadillac Escalade to Jud Kuhn Chevrolet in Little River on August 13. The suspect stole 22 inch rims for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-915-8477.More >>
The Horry County Police Department needs your help finding the person who stole rims from a car dealership in Little River. According to a post on HCPD Facebook Page, the suspect drove a black Cadillac Escalade to Jud Kuhn Chevrolet in Little River on August 13. The suspect stole 22 inch rims for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-915-8477.More >>
A Hartsville man was arrested early Sunday morning after he reportedly shot at another man several times. Lt. Robert Kilgo said deputies responded to a house on New Market Road in the Hartsville area of Darlington after midnight in reference to shots being fired. Wright was allegedly fighting with another man over money when he pulled out a firearm and shot it several times.More >>
A Hartsville man was arrested early Sunday morning after he reportedly shot at another man several times. Lt. Robert Kilgo said deputies responded to a house on New Market Road in the Hartsville area of Darlington after midnight in reference to shots being fired. Wright was allegedly fighting with another man over money when he pulled out a firearm and shot it several times.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
The Tallassee Police Department found the body of a missing child swept away on the Tallapoosa River Saturday.More >>
The Tallassee Police Department found the body of a missing child swept away on the Tallapoosa River Saturday.More >>