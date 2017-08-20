Horry County Police searching for suspect who stole rims from Little River car dealership

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department needs your help finding the person who stole rims from a car dealership in Little River.

According to a post on HCPD Facebook Page, the suspect drove a black Cadillac Escalade to Jud Kuhn Chevrolet in Little River on August 13.

The suspect stole 22 inch rims for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

