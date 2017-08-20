Hartsville man arrested after fighting over money; firing gun several times

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man was arrested early Sunday morning after he reportedly shot at another man several times.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a house on New Market Road in the Hartsville area of Darlington after midnight Saturday in reference to shots being fired.

Bradley Dale Wright, 26, of Hartsville, was allegedly fighting with another man over money when he pulled out a firearm and shot it several times.

He is expected to be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and one count of first degree domestic violence.

There is no word on if the other man was injured in the incident.

Wright is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.