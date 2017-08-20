One killed in Lake City motorcycle accident Saturday night; victim identified

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a motorcycle accident in Lake City Saturday night, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The accident happened around 7:40 pm on South Morris Street and Dogwood Lane.

The victim, identified as Victor McKenzie of Lake City, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Florence County Coroner’s Office is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.