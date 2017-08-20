Female hit by car on Highway 544 Saturday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Female hit by car on Highway 544 Saturday night

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A female was hit by a car on Highway 544 Saturday night, according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.

Small said the female was hit around 10:45 pm near the 700 block of Highway 544.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was admitted for her injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

